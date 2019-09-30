Georgia-Tennessee Border Battle Resumes Saturday on Rocky Top

Both Tennessee and Georgia enjoyed a bye week before their annual border battle Saturday night in Knoxville. The third ranked Bulldogs are favored to continue the Vols misery this season, although the two head coaches expect another tough match-up.

Said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”You know when you look at Georgia. Probably the best Georgia team that I can ever remember at this point and time in the season.”

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”Jeremy is doing a great job with the situation he’s in. I certainly know this. They play hard. They play physical. You can turn the tape on from the third and fourth quarter and watch how their kids compete, and they play the game the right way.”

Said Pruitt:”Done a nice job of stopping the run. Haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Created much more negative plays probably than they have in the past.”

Said Smart:”Got a good football team. Got a lot of players that we recruited. They’ve had a whole week to get better and improve. I think it shows on tape when you watch them in how hard they play that they are on the brink of something special.”

Reporter:”An offensive coordinator like Jim Chaney who is so fresh being from Georgia. How do you balance using his knowledge of that and then going against the knowledge that Georgia may have of him?”

Said Pruitt:”Whether it’s offensively or defensively we probably know some of the checks that each team is accustomed to. But at the end of the day, it comes down to blocking, tackling, executing. Taking care of the football.”

Said Smart:”There’s no like secrets. I mean we know what they do, and they know what we do. That’s the case every week. That’s what the tape is for. So there’s a lot of familarity there. I think at the end of the day, it’s blocking, tackling, turnovers, explosive plays. Executing and doing it with a lot of passion.”