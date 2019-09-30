Former NBA player Andre Emmett laid to rest after murder

Former NBA player Andre Emmett has been laid to rest in Dallas on Monday, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. The 37-year-old Carter High standout and Texas Tech record-breaker was shot and killed near his home in Old East Dallas last week.

Police are still searching for his killers.

“I couldn’t believe it. It seemed so unreal,” shared Alex Williams, after leaving the funeral service this afternoon at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church. “I didn’t believe it at first. I just knew it was another Andre because he was so cool! He got along with everyone.”

Williams said he has looked up to Emmett since he was a young boy, sharing that his grandmother lived next door to his own.

“[He] gave so much back to the community, he loved the kids, spent time in the community, did anything he could to help the community… a true Dallas legend, for sure.”

Williams was one of many mourning the loss and remembering how Emmett was always looking out for the community.

“It was hard, it was hard,” admitted Anthony Grant, who shared that he grew up with Emmett, while stressing that the star athlete never forgot his Oak Cliff roots. “I just seen him after a Cowboys game … gave me that tap on the shoulder, gave me that hug.”

Those who knew him best have shared that in spite of his on court success, most recently playing in a professional three-on-three league called BIG3, the position he cherished most was that of loving dad to his two young daughters, son, brother and friend.

He was remembered as a man who was always giving back to his community and, on Monday, the community showed up in big numbers for him.

“You knew ‘Dre meant so much to the community; but, it’s one thing to think it, it’s another thing to see it,” friend Baylor Barbee told CBS DFW. “People here from all over the community, all over the world, just being here for ‘Dre.”

Now, their broken hearts want answers. According to Dallas Police sources, tips have been pouring in and detectives want them to continue until the right one leads to an arrest.

“He was a great, beautiful man,” Williams said. “I pray they find the killers who did this.”

Emmett was a father and he posted a video of his daughter watching football with him on Instagram. He also added videos of his daughter to his Instagram stories hours before he died.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed to this report.