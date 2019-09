CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- 40 year old Marshon Langford died after he was shot on Saturday.

According to Chattanooga Police, Langford was shot near 3800 Larry Drive.

- Advertisement -

He then drove off and crashed his car at a home on Pinoak Drive.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

If you have any information about this incident please contact CPD.