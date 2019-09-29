EXCLUSIVE: Hear from Titans DL Isaiah Mack after his homecoming in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WDEF) — Former Northwest Whitfield Bruin and Chattanooga Moc Isaiah Mack had a homecoming of sorts in Atlanta Sunday as the Tennessee Titans beat the Falcons 24-10.
Mack got his second NFL career sack when he brought Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan down in the fourth quarter. Mack’s sack one of five Titans sacks, a season high for Tennessee’s defense.
MACK SACK! MACK SACK! MACK SACK!@imack98 gets the sack split as Matt Ryan goes down for -5 yards.@GoMocsFB #MocsInTheNFL @nwbruincoach @NW_Bruins
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 29, 2019
More than 30 people showed up at Mercedes Benz Stadium to support Mack. One even made a giant blue sign that said, “I came to see Isaiah Mack.”
Mack said playing the Falcons is a dream come true, and he’s happy he got a win for his homecoming the day after his alma mater, the Chattanooga Mocs, won their homecoming game against Western Carolina.
There he is! Right in the middle. #97 @imack98 getting playing time with the #Titans in his home state against the #Falcons @GoMocsFB #MocsInTheNFL @nwbruincoach @NW_Bruins
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 29, 2019