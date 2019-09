CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) The Little Debbie Ironman Chattanooga wrapped up today with a big win by pro triathlete Sam Long.

Long completed his sweep of 2019 Chattanooga Ironman events with this win; he took first at the 70.3 mile half Ironman back in May.

Long’s unofficial time came in at just over 8 hours and 22 minutes.

Pro athlete Angela Naeth came in first for pro women with an unofficial time of 9 hours 16 minutes.