Ridgeland holds off Heritage comeback, 25-20

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Annual rivalry Ridgeland and Heritage resumed play Saturday after lightning threatened Friday night’s game. Big time play for the Panthers in the first half. Ridgeland’s Jordan Blackwell forces a fumble, which later turns into a huge Torrance Roberts touchdown.

The Generals try to make something happen as they’re down 7-0 in the second quarter. However, quarterback Nick Hanson’s pass goes right to Blackwell. The senior already two turnovers.

Ridgeland quarterback Nathan Carver finishes the job to put the Panthers up 13-0 at halftime.

Heritage makes an advance after the break, but Ridgeland holds them just far enough away. Panthers win 25-20.