First House Republican backs Trump impeachment inquiry

GOP Congressman Mark Amodei on Friday became the first House Republican to support the

“Let’s put it through the process and see what happens,” Amodei said in a phone call with reporters, according to The Nevada Independent.

“I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes,” Amodei continued. “Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right, If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”

In a July phone call, Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is vying for the Democratic nomination for president and is a political rival. Concerns about Mr. Trump’s call with Zelensky and other interactions with Ukrainian officials were detailed in a whistleblower complaint released to the public this week.

Amodei, Nevada’s sole Republican in Congress, later clarified that he was not calling on Mr. Trump to be impeached, but was just supporting the inquiry.

“In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment,” Amodei said in a statement, adding that he did not know if Mr. Trump’s conversation with Zelensky was a “smoking gun.”

Over 90% of House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump. The 219 Democrats are also joined by independent Congressman Justin Amash.