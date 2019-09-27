Will Ironman race wilt in the heat?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We are officially two days away from the Little Debbie Ironman Competition.

News 12’s Danielle Moss talked to officials about how they plan on keeping athlete’s cool and hydrated.

-“Athletes from all over the world come to participate in the Little Debbie Ironman Competition which consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 116 mile bike ride 26.2 run. So the question is, how do they help athletes stay cool and hydrated when temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s?”

The Ironman Race Director has the answer.

“Telling them to make sure that they are hydrated, make sure they are smart and listening to their bodies um and being smart out there. That’s where we start, and then on the operations side, what we do, we bring in extra things like extra cooling buses, extra ice. Anything we can to help keep them cool from misting stations to sponges, stuff like that. Anything we can do to help keep their core temperature down.”

Athletes met with race officials during a briefing to discuss rules, safety and most importantly, hydration.

But to some athletes, this is not their first experience competing in this heat.

Competitor Cindy Kirkpatrick told us ” I did Augusta last year, the half Ironman. It was hot, it was brutally hot. But this is hot and it’s my first full distance Ironman.”

Race officials say that they are always prepared for heat on race day.

Temperatures in the 90s will make any outdoor activity hard.

Ironman has a very specific formula that they follow in excessively hot and cold conditions and officials say that it is not hot enough to even think about canceling the event.

In Chattanooga, Danielle Moss News 12 Now.