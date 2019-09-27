Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Autumn Starting Out Hotter Than Normal, And Will Continue Through The End Of The Month!

Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. It will be warm and a little on the muggy side with lows in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

Friday Afternoon: Becoming mostly sunny and dry. It will be quite hot for the afternoon with highs back in the low 90’s and more record heat is expected. Mostly clear, warm, and humid Friday night with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

The weekend is looking partly cloudy, hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated late day storms possible with highs both days back into the 90’s.

The early Autumn heat wave will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the mid 90’s with more sunny and dry weather ahead. Record highs could be set again for up to 5 or 6 consecutive days!

80 & 58 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

