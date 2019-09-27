Vigil wraps Global Climate Strike Week in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Global Climate Strike Week in Chattanooga wrapped with a peaceful vigil.

A group gathered in front of the Hunter Museum Friday evening for a candlelight vigil.

Some people held signs.

One read “There is no Planet B,” another “grandparents for a cooler planet” and “We invited our friends to come tonight but they said it was TOO HOT!.”

Organizers said that the vigil was to mourn the loss of human life and environmental destruction from industrial pollution and climate change.

Climate strike week is a call for action.

“It’s all about learning in my opinion and starting to make modifications in bite sized ways to big ways. We need people to make big changes. We need corporations and cities and industries to make big changes,” organizer Angela Dittmar said.

This event joined several others around the world.