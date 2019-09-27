Vaping and THC connection

MADISONVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We had another vaping incident in East Tennessee this week.

A student at Sequoyah High in Madisonville was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Schools officials believe he was using an e-cigarette to smoke marijuana, also know as a Dab Pen.

Police are investigating.

This follows news today about a connection between THC and the vaping deaths.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say their investigation into a recent outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain THC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday most people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

A new study published by CDC found two-thirds who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they vaped prefilled THC cartridges from one brand.

The investigation is ongoing. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

The ailment has sickened at least 805 people, from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Thirteen deaths have been reported, from 10 states.

Alabama health official urges residents not to vape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama health officials are urging people to stop using e-cigarette or vaping products, at least until more is known about possible illnesses.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issued the warning Friday.

The department says two people in Alabama have been identified as having probable cases of lung disease associated with vaping. Twelve cases remain under investigation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating several hundred reports of illnesses across the United States. The Alabama department says 12 deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that the safest option is to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vape product while the outbreak is investigated.

Public health officials are asking providers to report respiratory illnesses among patients who use vaping products.

