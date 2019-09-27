TVA implodes Widows Creek plant in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – TVA is moving on from their coal fired plant history.

On Friday, they brought down the closed Widows Creek Fossil Plant in Stevenson, Alabama.

They used timed explosives to implode the 500 foot stacks and the boilers at the plant.

“For over 60 years this facility and the dedicated employees who staffed it supplied electricity to power our homes and build our region’s economy,” said Bob Deacy, TVA’s senior vice president Generation Projects & Fleet Services.

Now, crews will process the metal and concrete from the demolition to get the site ready for redevelopment. They plan to recycle the metals.

“Today, the site is home to a large data center and this demolition is an investment in the future, making room for further development opportunities.”

The Widows Creek Fossil Plant (named for the nearby creek) first began generating power on July 1, 1952.

It could power more than a million homes.

But TVA shut it down 63 years later in 2015. It is one of five coal plants they have closed down in the last seven years.

More are scheduled to close by the end of 2030.