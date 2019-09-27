TDFN Scoreboard: September 27, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
Boyd Buchanan at Hixson
Grace Academy at DCA
Brainerd at Austin-East
Tyner at Alcoa
North Georgia at Copper Basin
Chattanooga Christian at CAK
East Hamilton at Sequoyah
Ooltewah at Soddy Daisy
Signal Mountain at East Ridge
Huntland at Lookout Valley
Rhea County at Gibbs
Knox Grace at Silverdale Baptist
McCallie at West Forsyth
McMinn Central at Meigs County
Notre Dame at Knox Webb
Polk County at Loudon
South Pittsburg at Red Bank
Cumberland County at Walker Valley
Bledsoe County at Sequatchie County
Grundy County at Franklin County
Georgia:
Ringgold at Calhoun
Chattooga at Gordon Central
Dade County at Rockmart
Dalton at Harrison
Trion at Gordon Lee
Ridgeland at Heritage
LaFayette at Southeast Whitfield
Haralson County at LFO
Murray County at Sonoraville
Adairsville at North Murray