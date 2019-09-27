Second Cleveland body is Jaclyn Carroll-Markcloud

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police say family members have identified the second body found this week in their area as Jaclyn Kay Carroll (Markcloud).

She was the woman they have been looking for since the body of James Ledford earlier.

Family members say she was last seen with him.

Police believe both were murdered.

“These homicides do not appear to be random acts of violence, rather crimes that were committed against specifically targeted individuals.”

But police are still waiting on an autopsy to officially identify the second body.

They still are asking the public for any information in this case.

You can call 423-559-3365. Tipsters can leave a message on this secure line and an investigator will return the call.