New guideline for College police that they must follow orders

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police officers have been asked to sign a form saying that they have to follow orders.

The document from the Human Resource Manager states that officers also must understand they work for, and report to, the city manager, police chief, and the remaining supervisors of the police department.

A spokesperson from the city says at this time they have no comment.

This comes after multiple officers resigned or were fired.

The Collegedale Police Department is also being investigated by the T-B-I for the use of a quota system.