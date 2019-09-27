Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – September 27, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and nearby cities this weekend.

Celebrate the Beatles’ 50th anniversary of Abbey Road, with a tribute show at the Songbirds North stage Friday night.

The group will perform the entire album, along with dozens of hits from the Beatles.

The show is underway now, and lasts until 9 p.m.

Help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning.

The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton.

If you’re a fan of the Eagles, you’ll want to check out the Black Jacket Symphony at the Tivoli Theatre, Saturday.

They’re doing two shows as a tribute to the Eagles, and performing the entire Hotel California album.

The group has shows at 5 and 9 p.m.

You can also support the Chattanooga Zoo Saturday night with their annual fundraiser, the Banana Ball.

This gala features live music, food, dancing, and renowned wildlife conservationist, Jack Hanna.

The event is happening from 6 to 11 p.m. at the zoo.

It may not feel like it outside right now, but it’ll be more like fall at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday.

Head over to the Apple Festival for everything apples – cake, jelly, pie, candles, and more.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Tennessee Pavilion.