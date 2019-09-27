East Hamilton Guard Madison Hayes Commits to Miss State

East Hamilton senior guard Madison Hayes is one of the top high school basketball players in the state of Tennessee. And she has announced she has verbally committed to play college basketball at Mississippi State.

Hayes picked the Bulldogs over multiple other SEC and ACC schools. She made the decision after visiting Starkville last weekend. Hayes is listed as the nation’s 29th overall best recruit by ESPN for the class of 2020. Last year Hayes averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals a game. She also won the state’s Miss Basketball Award for Class AAA.