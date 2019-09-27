DeKalb County, Alabama reeling from rash of suicides

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff is warning the community about a rash of suicides that have hit the northeast Alabama community.

Sheriff Nick Welden reported on Thursday that his officers worked three more cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of suicides to five in the last week.

They also responded two a pair of other suicide attempts on Thursday.

“It saddens us that so many of our citizens have found themselves at the point in life that they feel they need to end it. No matter how bad things get, it can get better. You just have to keep going” says the Sheriff.

The Sheriff is asking the community to check on friends, neighbors, and loved ones who may be having a hard time or have withdrawn from others.

He says letting them know that someone cares may save their life.

“These incidents not only take a toll on the families and friends involved, but also our deputies and investigators. Each incident has to be thoroughly investigated. We wish that there was more we could do to prevent them instead of investigating the aftermath,” he said.

Sheriff Weldon is also sharing how people can reach out for help.

The National Hotline for Suicide Prevention number is 1-800-273-8255 and can be called 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also visit http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information or a live chat with a counselor.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also lists the following warning signs to spot if a friend or loved may be considering suicide:

If a person talks about:

– Killing Themselves

– Feeling Hopeless

– Having no reason to live

– Being a burden to others

– Feeling trapped

– Unbearable pain

Behavior:

– Increased use of alcohol or drugs

– Looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods

– Withdrawing for Activities

– Isolating from family and friends

– Sleeping too much or too little

– Visiting or calling people to say goodbye

– Giving away prized possessions

– Aggression

– Fatigue

Mood: