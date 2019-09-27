Cleveland Dentist offers free dental work

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – People in need could get free dental work today in Cleveland.

Winn Smiles participated in Dentistry from the Heart.

They were closed for normal business operations and to regular patients.

Instead, they opened their doors to people in the community who have dental needs that weren’t being met.

Dentists say people who got work done were very appreciative.

They did cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Dentists say this is their way to give back.

Dr. Brad Winn told us “We’ve got a lot of people in our community that just don’t have the means to take care of themselves and so it is just an opportunity to give back and serve. My team is dedicating their time today. It is just giving all of the way around and it is amazing.”

This is the third year Winn Smiles has participated in Dentistry from the Heart.

They say they try to hold events like this at least once a year.