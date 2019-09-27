CBS Premiere Week: Friday Night Lineup

NEW YORK (WDEF) – Friday nights will look the same this fall on CBS. Last year’s lineup of action dramas return tonight with new seasons.

8:00 PM Hawaii Five-0 (10th Season)

Five-0 says goodbye to a cast member in tonight’s season premiere. And Katrina Law joins the cast. In tonight’s epidode, a new ally helps McGarrett and Five-0 when mob bosses on the island are being targeted by an assassin.

9:00 PM Magnum P.I. (2nd Season)

While Magnum waits for Higgins to decide if she’ll officially become his partner, he takes the case of a missing wife who witnessed her boss’ murder during a bank robbery. Also, Rick makes a big decision about his career, on the second season premiere of Magnum P.I.

10:00 PM Bluebloods (10th Season)

The cast of Blue Bloods celebrates 200 episodes with its 10th season premiere. Danny and Baez grapple with a year-old homicide investigation, Jamie and Eddie go apartment hunting, Erin faces off against a cold-blooded defense attorney, and Frank looks for a way to help his ex-partner Lenny Ross played by guest star Treat Williams.

