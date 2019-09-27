Another Tennessee American Water Main Break in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two weeks after the major water main break in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee American has a smaller one.

This time it hit in East Ridge.

The water line that is leaking is on Lanoir Cirle off Fountain Avenue (between Belvoir and Moore).

Tennessee American has crews on the scene and hopes to make the repair later tonight.

While the leak looks bad, they say it isn’t affecting many customers.

Earlier today, Tennessee American reported a smaller leak on Riverview Drive in North Chattanooga.

But because it is close to the Ironman race, the city has asked them to hold off on making the repair until after the race.