Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 26th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Autumn Starting Out Hotter Than Normal, And Records Could – And More Than Likely Will – Fall For The Weekend!

Some clouds but mainly dry for Thursday with only spotty PM showers possible. Highs will be near 90. A few leftover clouds Thursday night with lows back in the mid to upper 60’s. Then, drier and hotter weather returns later Friday and for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the low to mid 90’s.

The early Autumn heat wave will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the mid 90’s with more sunny and dry weather ahead. Record highs could be set again for up to 4 or 5 consecutive days!

80 & 59 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

