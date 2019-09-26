UTC Women Seeking More Offense as Basketball Practice Begins

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) College basketball practice got underway Thursday for the UTC women’s team. This will mark the second year for head coach Katie Burrows.

Chattanooga went 14-17 in Burrows first season a year ago. Mocs have a lot of experience back on the team with eight returning starters including senior Lakelyn Bouldin and SoCon Freshman of the Year Eboni Williams. Burrows always preaches tough defense, but she’d love to see the scoreboard light up more this season.

Said Katie Burrows:”It really wasn’t our defense last year. We got to put the ball in the hole. But the key for us is getting a good start and getting a good finish. I think the middle portion has been great for us. But I think oftentimes we’ve dug holes that we couldn’t get out of.”

Said Bouldin: “I think we have a lot of dynamic players, players that do different things well. So it’s going to add a lot of versatility to our team.”