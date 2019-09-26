Titans Not Stressing Out Over Showdown of 1-2 Teams With Atlanta

The Titans make the short road trip to Atlanta this weekend. Both teams have been an early disappointment with identical 1-2 records. Even though it’s early, kind of feels like a must-win situation for both teams, but the Titans are trying to play it cool.

Said Titans defensive back Logan Ryan: “I’m not really stressing to win. One win isn’t enough to make the playoffs and two losses aren’t enough to keep you out of the playoffs. There’s a long way to go here. We just got to make sure we’re trending upward and get back on track and start trending upward.”

Said running back Derrick Henry: “Nobody’s panicking. It’s a sense of urgency. We know what we have to do, just go out there and execute in all three phases and let everything take care of itself.”