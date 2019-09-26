No Time to Panic For 1-3 Vols

It’s the off week for the Vols, but with a 1-3 record, it looks like Tennessee has been off every week as the joke goes. Certainly no joking around for the team and players.

Can’t afford to panic with third ranked Georgia staring at you for your next game.

Said offensive lineman Trey Smith:”It’s a season of hardship, but at the end of the day, it’s life. Life’s going to hit you hard, but you have to get back up. You can’t let life dictate what happens for the rest of your future. End of the day, we’re still 0-0. We have to keep going the next game.”

Said tight end Austin Pope:”I take pride in this university. You know, I’m from here. I don’t think I’ll ever get numb to losing anywhere. I’ve won everywhere I’ve been my whole life. So losing anything kinda irks me.”

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt: “They need to play a little better. We need to be a little more opportunistic on both sides of the ball. We don’t need to shoot ourselves in the foot. But our guys are working hard and they’ll continue to do that.”