J-Lo and Shakira to headline Super Bowl halftime show

After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are officially headlining the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstars will both perform February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The two posted matching Instagram photos to share the big news.

“Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥,” Lopez wrote.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this!” Shakira wrote. So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” The game takes place on the singer’s 43rd birthday.

According to a press release, the show will be the first time the iconic stars share a stage. Fox will broadcast the event.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” said Shakira. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

Last year, Maroon 5, Big Boy and Travis Scott headlined the show. Other recent superstar performers include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Madonna and Katy Perry — among many others.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

