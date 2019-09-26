Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police now say it was a woman’s body that was found in a wooded area on Wednesday night. They are now conducting a homicide investigation.

People who live near McCann Drive Southeast in Cleveland are on edge after a body was found.

“It is literally right down the street from where it happened at, that worries my about my family or anybody’s, I mean it is crazy how things like that happen,” Shaye Dixon said.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., investigators received information that lead them to find a woman’s body. She has not been identified. Her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Investigators say this is the third homicide in less than a week in Cleveland.

On Monday on South Ocoee Street, James Ledford was found dead in a pickup truck.

Police say it appeared he was shot. They were investigating to see if a missing woman could be linked to that case.

Now police are working to solve these two homicides.

“These officers will work around the clock until they find out who did this to the unidentified female, to James Ledford and whether they are connected, or whether they are two separate. They will find out who did this,” Sgt. Evie West said.

Police are urging people who know anything to come forward.

“Just that one person that says I saw a car here, I noticed this happening, I noticed this type of person that was here at this place. Just that one tip that could kind of connect the dots together,” Sgt. West said.

As for neighbors, they are thinking about moving.

“I just really think that everybody needs to open their eyes up and realize what is really going on in reality instead of just overlooking it, because I mean, within a blink of the eye, you know that is somebody’s life gone,” Dixon said.

If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police.