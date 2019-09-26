BlueCross announces new technology academy at Soddy Daisy High

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The BlueCross BlueShield is funding a new institute at Soddy Daisy High School.

This is a 250 thousand dollar fund that will launch at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

Leaders from BlueCross’s technology team will help shape the curriculum for the course.

This course will help provide students with the skills necessary for technology careers after high school graduation.

The program is a 4 year course that will also provide the core classes that are required to graduate.

Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools wants students to soak up this opportunity.

“Take full advantage of this, take full advantage of the opportunity to learn more about your field, more about what it is you are interested in. Take full advantage of the relationships and the expertise that you now have access to as a part of this partnership.”

BlueCross also has a sister program over at Red Bank High School.