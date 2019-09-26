$1,000 Going to Winner of South Pitt-Red Bank Game

Friday’s showdown between top ranked South Pittsburg and fourth ranked Red Bank has turned into a ‘skins’ game.

That’s because the winning team gets a thousand bucks.

The Tennessee Titans named it their high school game of the week after a statewide vote, and they’ll give a $1,000 to the winning school.

So either the Pirates or Lions will truly enjoy the spoils of victory.

Said Red Bank head coach Chris Brown: “More than the money, it’s how many people came out and voted. And it’s not just one side of it bolstering the other side. Our community is excited to play this football game. Our kids deserve it. South Pittsburg’s kids deserve it. So it’s any indication to the attendance, we are so excited for Friday.”

Said South Pitt head coach Vic Grider: “These communities have a lot to be proud of. They have two 5-0 football teams, both ranked in their respective classifications in the state. Hopefully, we can live up to the billing and put on a good show tomorrow night.”