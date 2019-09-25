Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 25th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Autumn Starting Out Warmer Than Normal, And Getting Hotter Later!

This Morning: Mostly clear and pleasant. The coolest temperatures we’ve seen in awhile, with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine and a bit hot for Wednesday afternoon, with highs around 91. More clouds will move in Wednesday night with lows not as cool – expect early morning temperatures Thursday in the upper 60’s.

Some clouds along with a few spotty showers passing through Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s. Then, drier and hotter weather returns later Friday and for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the low to mid 90’s.

The early Autumn heat wave will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the mid 90’s with more sunny and dry weather ahead. Record highs could be set again for up to 4 or 5 consecutive days!

80 & 59 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

