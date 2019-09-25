Vols Examining Quarterback Position During Bye Week

Tennessee is using the off week to study the quarterback position. We saw freshman Brian Maurer replace starter Jarrett Guarantano to begin the second half against Florida. The Vols offense is currently next-to-last in the SEC in total yards, so Maurer is getting some extra looks ahead of the Georgia game on October 5th.

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”I think we have to change the reps. Okay. We have to do that. There’s no secrets. There are no secrets anymore. we’ve got to get better production out of that position just like we do all of them. And so we’ve got to give these guys an opportunity, and this is a good chance to do that this week.”