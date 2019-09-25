UPDATE: Murray County fatal shooting

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (WDEF) – Neighbors said that Sequoyah Drive is a relatively quiet area.

But, on Tuesday afternoon Rebel Lane and Sequoyah Drive was flooded with authorities.

“Like the whole street was filled up with them,” Deron Hill said.

According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Rebel Lane at around 4:20 p.m.

Murray County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said Ashley Abercrombie had shot her stepfather.

But the tragic situation unfolded even more on the scene.

“Once the initial deputy arrived on scene, he observed the stepfather had been shot and quickly learned that the stepdaughter, if you will, had suffered a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound,” Davenport said.

Davenport said despite the job they have to do, the sheriff’s office has been helping the family walk throughout the situation.

“As far as your viewers, your listeners, if they could send up a prayer for this family that would be, that would be greatly appreciated,” Davenport said.

News 12 spoke with the stepfather who had an injured arm, he declined to comment on the situation.

Davenport said while there’s no information that would lead to an arrest, they are still investigating.