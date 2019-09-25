Soddy Daisy Volleyball Wins Annual “Pink Out” Match Against Ooltewah

Ooltewah, TN-(WDEF-TV) Soddy Daisy and Ooltewah played their annual “Pink-Out” volleyball match on Tuesday at Ooltewah High School. The game benefits the Mary Ellen Locher Foundation. The rivalry also features a family showdown as Ooltewah coach Elaine Peigen faces her daughter in Soddy Daisy coach Libby Peigen.
The Trojans captured the first set 25-17, and then they went up 13-0 in the second set before holding on to win that set 26-24. Owls fought back to claim the third set 25-21, and then Soddy Daisy claimed the victory by winning the fourth set 25-20. Daisja Knox paced the Owls with 15 kills and 17 digs, while teammate Addison Duplants had 27 digs.
For Soddy Daisy, Hope Ingle had 34 assists, Allie Lemacks had 13 kills, and Jabari Smith had 30 digs.