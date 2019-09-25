Soddy Daisy Volleyball Wins Annual “Pink Out” Match Against Ooltewah

Ooltewah, TN-(WDEF-TV) Soddy Daisy and Ooltewah played their annual “Pink-Out” volleyball match on Tuesday at Ooltewah High School. The game benefits the Mary Ellen Locher Foundation. The rivalry also features a family showdown as Ooltewah coach Elaine Peigen faces her daughter in Soddy Daisy coach Libby Peigen.

The Trojans captured the first set 25-17, and then they went up 13-0 in the second set before holding on to win that set 26-24. Owls fought back to claim the third set 25-21, and then Soddy Daisy claimed the victory by winning the fourth set 25-20. Daisja Knox paced the Owls with 15 kills and 17 digs, while teammate Addison Duplants had 27 digs.

- Advertisement -

For Soddy Daisy, Hope Ingle had 34 assists, Allie Lemacks had 13 kills, and Jabari Smith had 30 digs.