Police file new charges against suspect of 2018 murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have re-arrested a suspect they charged almost 20 months ago for the murder of Evan Derry.

Police charged Terrence Lewis in January of 2018 for the shooting on North Bishop Drive.

Back then, they say it happened during a deal for 16 pounds of marijuana.

Police said Derry and his partner were maced as they delivered the drugs, and then he was shot as he ran from the scene.

Charges of Criminal Homicide and Robbery were taken to the grand jury, but the grand jury did not indict on the homicide charge.

Now police say they continued to work the case and gathered more evidence.

So they have re-arrested him for both the Robbery and Homicide charge.