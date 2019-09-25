Original stars returning to “Jurassic World”

The Jurassic period ended 145 million years ago and it feels almost as long since we’ve seen Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in a movie together. The trio stared in the original “Jurassic Park” 26 years ago — but they haven’t all appeared together since. Now we’ve learned the three are going to reprise their roles in the next installment in the franchise.

The news was announced on the “Jurassic World” Instagram account. “They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm. #2021,” the caption read, sharing a photo of Neill, Dern and Goldblum dressed as their respective characters.

- Advertisement -

Since the 1993 film premiered, four other “Jurassic” movies have come out. Neill, Dern and Goldblum all made appearances in various films, but never all three together at once.

Colin Trevorrow directed and co-wrote “Jurassic World” (2015) and directed “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018). “Entertainment Tonight” reports he’s returning to write and direct the new film, which at the moment is in preproduction and is titled “Jurassic World 3.”

Steven Spielberg directed the first two “Jurassic” films (1993 and 1997), and executive produced the next three. He will return as executive producer alongside Trevorrow. Emily Carmichael, writer of “Pacific Rim Uprising,” will write the new Jurassic film.

“They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm. #2021,” the film announcement read, including a photo of Neill, Dern and Goldblum dressed as their respective characters. Universal

Over the years, fans have seen some new and old faces in Jurassic Park. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starred alongside Goldblum in the two most recent movies, and will return for “Jurassic World 3.”

In April, “Entertainment Tonight” spoke with Dern, who said she loved her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and could never say no to returning in the role. The Jurassic World Twitter account posted a short video of Dern announcing her return and saying, “See you in 2021!”

At the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, Goldblum was asked if he was down to rejoin the Jurassic World. “Down? If I was was any further down I’d be in China. I’d be all the way in China!” Goldblum said.