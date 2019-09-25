Mother starts fundraising campaign for inclusive playground in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A mother is spearheading a fundraising campaign for an inclusive playground in Walker County.

Hannah Funderburk recently moved to the area. When she went to a park, that was designated as a special needs park, she was outraged at the condition of it.

After getting approval from the county, she is raising money to transform this area.

Her two year old son has spina bifida and she says inclusive playgrounds have been very helpful for him.

“Ten months ago he took his very first steps on an inclusive playground. If I could give that opportunity to another child, to more parents. I would do anything, so this is incredibly important for future children’s lives,” Funderburk said.

Funderburk is holding events to unveil the design in October. The first event is on Friday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette Community Center Ballroom. The second one is on Wednesday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center. For information email Funderburk at han2164981@gmail.com.

If you are interested in donating, click here for the GoFundMe page.