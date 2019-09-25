Cleveland Police release photo of woman from murder investigation

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have released a photo of the woman they are looking for in connection with the body found on South Ocoee Street on Monday.

Jaclyn Kay Carroll also known as Jaclyn Markcloud was last seen with the man over the weekend who was found dead in a pickup.

Right now, investigators don’t know if she is another potential victim or a person of interest in the case.

Here is the other information on Jaclyn:

DOB: 1/10/77

White Female

Dark Brown Hair

Green Eyes

5’9 Wt. 263

If you have any information on her or the case, please contact Cleveland Police investigators at (423) 476-7511 or (423) 476-1121.