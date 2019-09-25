Can you identify Hoverboard shoplifting suspect?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are hoping the public can identify a shoplifting suspect from store surveillance video.

They say it happened before noon on Saturday at the Gadgets store in the Dalton Mall.

The video shows a man walking into the store and looking at the Hoverway Maxx hoverboards on display.

He looks around, picks one up and leaves the store.

Police say the hoverboard is valued at $150.

The suspect had a mustache and wore glasses and a pair of sneakers that did not appear to be self-lacing.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the case, please please contact Officer Jonathan Parson at 706-278-9085, ex 9594 or by email at jparson@daltonga.gov.