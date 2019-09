CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have found a dead body.

Officers found the deceased person in a wooded area off McCann Drive South East at around 7 p.m.

Police say they received information about the body.

There’s no word yet if it was a man, or a woman.

Detectives are on the scene right now.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.