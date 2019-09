WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – A body was found today in a pond in Whitfield County.

The Dalton Daily Citizen says it was discovered off Tibbs Bridge Road.

- Advertisement -

The Whitfield County Coroner told the paper the body was in a car that had been submerged in a pond for an “extended period of time.”

Someone saw the top of the car in the pond, and called 9-1-1.

The person has not been identified yet.

Related Article: SRO hit by car while directing school traffic in Whitfield County

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the case.