Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 24th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Autumn Starting Out Warmer Than Normal, And Getting Hotter Later!

Tuesday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, with a breeze out of the North, highs will settle into the upper 80’s. Mostly clear and comfortable (not to mention cooler) Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and hot for Wednesday afternoon, with highs around 90. More clouds will move in Wednesday with a few showers possible Thursday, with highs in the upper 80’s. Drier and hotter weather returns later Friday and for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 90’s. Record highs could be set again for up to 4 consecutive days!

81 & 59 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar.