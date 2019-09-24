UT President discusses UT Promise at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UT Interim President Randy Boyd continued his tour of the state in Chattanooga Tuesday.

The topic of discussion was the UT Promise, a last-dollar scholarship.

“Our mission as the land grant university is provide access to people to come to our university to provide a ladder up to the middle class and the working class. Finance is an obstacle, and so by doing this, it’s going to provide more opportunity for more people in Tennessee to come to our great universities,” Boyd said.

The UT Promise is for families with an income under $50,000 to attend a school in the UT system.

It also provides recipients with mentors to help them graduate.

“Tennessee has a lot of great opportunities for students like the Hope Scholarship and this one will cover the difference,” UTC Chancellor Steve Angle said

The scholarship was announced in March.

Applications are currently open for first-time freshman.

As of Tuesday, they’ve received 450 applications.

“We believe that the UT promise is going to be a culture change for the state of Tennessee. We’re going to change a culture of low expectations to where everyone believes they have the opportunity to go to a university and get a degree and get a great job and have a great life,” Boyd said.

The system recently announced an endowment campaign to raise money for the privately funded scholarship.

They currently have $17.5 million.

They’re hoping to raise $100 million.