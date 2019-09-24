Shooting in Murray County leaves one dead

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chatsworth.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:30 off of Sequoyah Drive.

Investigators say one person was shot, and died, and another person was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport is calling this a domestic incident.

Davenport says a search warrant has been executed.

Detectives have cleared the scene for the night, but will be back tomorrow.

They have called in the G.B.I. for assistance.

No names are being released at this time.