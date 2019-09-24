Orchard Knob argument ends with a shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man.
Early this morning, officers responded to a report of a shooting.
The victim told them he was shot in the 27 hundred block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.
Hamilton County E-M-S responded and transported the man to a hospital.
Investigators say the victim and suspect were in an argument when the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the man.
After he realized he was shot, he ran away and called 9-1-1.
If you have any information about this, contact Chattanooga Police.