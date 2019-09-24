Mocs Set to Open SoCon Play After Tough Non-Conference Slate

hattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After facing some non-conference juggernauts, including two top twenty teams, the Mocs should be prepared to start conference play this weekend as they host Western Carolina for homecoming.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”When you play the last three weeks like we’ve played, you have to play at a high rate of speed. It’s stressful every snap. It’s not because necessarily what you’re doing but because that’s the way you have to go and compete every snap just to stay in it, much less trying to go win it.”

Gotta be stressful to watch the other team’s quarterback fumble the snap. Dodge a sack, and complete a touchdown pass.

Said Wright:”When it comes time to go make a play or make a stop, we have not done that yet. We have to make a play somewhere in there as a collective group to get off the field, keep a drive going, score, whatever it is, that’s the one thing we have not done yet.”

Mocs also haven’t played a conference game yet.

But that changes Saturday against Western Carolina.

Said defensive back Jerrell Lawson:”Those first four games were pretty tough games against good competition. So now we look at it as we are just 0-0, and just excited to get into league play and see where things can go.”

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”You know I think these first four games are important to remember and important to learn from and grow from, but as far as our mind set, we are 0-0.”

Chattanooga will have to carry on without their leading rusher from a year ago.

Tyrell Price is out for the season with an A-C-L injury.

Said Wright:”He got hurt in the first game against Eastern Illinois. Never really got better. Then he took another shot on it later on and just kind of finished it off.”

Some boogie shoes might be what the Mocs need to start the SoCon grind.

Said Wright:”It’s no different than a starting pitcher going out there every five days. You don’t necessarily have your A-game, but you’ve got to find a way to win. You’ve got to find a way to manufacture something to keep your team in it and find a way to win it. It is. It’s tough. Very tough.”

Mocs and Catamounts kick at 4pm from Finley Stadium.