Mocs Coach Feels “Two Steps Ahead” to Open Basketball Practice

College basketball teams were able to hold their first practice session on Tuesday, including the Chattanooga Mocs.

UTC should be up to speed on day one because they went on a three game, five-day exhibition trip to the Bahamas last month.

Said head coach Lamont Paris:”I feel two steps ahead. I feel two steps ahead. The stuff we’re doing. We’re doing some individual workouts right now and practice starts up. I mentioned this to the team also. We are going to be able to start doing results oriented coaching way earlier than what we normally would have.”