House Democrats and impeachment proceedings against Trump

Almost three-quarters of the 235 Democrats in the House of Representatives now either support impeachment proceedings or have signaled they are open to supporting

In late July, the House Judiciary Committee said in a court filing that it was actively considering articles of impeachment and was seeking access to material redacted from the special counsel’s report in order to decide whether to move forward with the process.

- Advertisement -

Although initially, just a handful of Democrats had called for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, a growing number of lawmakers began to consider opening an impeachment inquiry against the president in light of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trending News

While that investigation found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia to influence the election, neither did it exonerate the president of obstruction of justice. Mueller identified 11 instances of possible obstruction, but he made no determination on whether the president had obstructed justice, having concluded that doing so would not be in keeping with a legal opinion held by the Justice Department on the treatment of a sitting president.

Attorney General William Barr determined the president did not commit obstruction of justice.

See the list below of the Democratic lawmakers who support impeachment proceedings or have signaled they’re open to supporting impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, seen May 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Getty

House of Representatives

Democrats

Alma Adams (North Carolina) Pete Aguilar (California) Colin Allred (Texas) Nanette Barragán (California) Joyce Beatty (Ohio) Don Beyer (Virginia) Earl Blumenauer (Oregon) Lisa Blunt Rochester (Delaware) Suzanne Bonamici (Michigan) Brendan Boyle (Pennsylvania) Anthony Brown (Maryland) Julia Brownley (California) G.K. Butterfield (North Carolina) Salud Carbajal (California) Tony Cárdenas (California) Andre Carson (Indiana) Sean Casten (Illinois) Joaquin Castro (Texas) Judy Chu (California) David Cicilline (Rhode Island) Gil Cisneros (California) Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) Yvette Clarke (New York) William Lacy Clay (Missouri) Emanuel Cleaver, II (Colorado) Steve Cohen (Tennessee) Gerry Connolly (Virginia) Jim Cooper (Tennessee) Angie Craig (Minnesota) Charlie Crist (Florida) Jason Crow (Colorado) Danny Davis (Illinois) Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania) Peter DeFazio (Oregon) Diana DeGette (Colorado) Suzan Del Bene (Washington) Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut) Antonio Delgado (New York) Val Demings (Florida) Mark DeSaulnier (California) Ted Deutch (Florida) Debbie Dingell (Michigan) Lloyd Doggett (Texas) Mike Doyle (Pennsylvania) Eliot Engel (New York) Veronica Escobar (Texas) Adriano Espaillat (New York) Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania) Lizzie Fletcher (Texas) Bill Foster (Illinois) Lois Frankel (Florida) Marcia Fudge (Ohio) Ruben Gallego (Arizona) John Garamendi (California) Jesús “Chuy” Garcia (Illinois) Jimmy Gomez (California) Al Green (Texas) Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) Deb Haaland (New Mexico) Josh Harder (California) Denny Heck (Washington) Brian Higgins (New York) Katie HIll (California) Jim Himes (Connecticut) Steven Horsford (Nevada) Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania) Jared Huffman (California) Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) Pramila Jayapal (Washington) Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas) Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) Bill Keating (Massachusetts) Robin Kelly (Illinois) Joe Kennedy III (Massachusetts) Ro Khanna (California) Dan Kildee (Michigan) Derek Kilmer (Washington) Andy Kim (New Jersey) Ann Kirkpatrick (Arizona) Raja Krishnamoorthi (Illinois) Annie Kuster (New Hampshire) Jim Langevin (Rhode Island) Rick Larsen (Washington) Brenda Lawrence (Michigan) Barbara Lee (California) Susie Lee (Nevada) Andy Levin (Michigan) Mike Levin (California) John Lewis (Georgia) Ted Lieu (California) Dave Loebsack (Iowa) Nita Lowey (New York) Alan Lowenthal (California) Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico) Elaine Luria (Virginia) Tom Malinowski (New Jersey) Carolyn Maloney (New York) Doris Matsui (California) Betty McCollum (Minnesota) Donald McEachin (Virginia) Jim McGovern (Massachusetts) Gregory Meeks (New York) Grace Meng (California) Gwen Moore (Michigan) Joe Morelle (New York) Seth Moulton (Massachusetts) Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Florida) Jerry Nadler (New York) Grace Napolitano (California) Joseph Neguse (Colorado) Donald Norcross (New Jersey) Eleanor Holmes Norton (Washington, D.C.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) Chris Pappas (New Hampshire) Bill Pascrell (New Jersey) Donald Payne (New Jersey) Scott Peters (California) Dean Phillips (Minnesota) Chellie Pingree (Massachusetts) Mark Pocan (Wisconsin) Katie Porter (California) Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) David Price (North Carolina) Mike Quigley (Illinois) Jamie Raskin (Maryland) Kathleen Rice (New York) Cedric Richmond (Louisiana) Lisa Blunt Rochester (Delaware) Harley Rouda (California) Lucille Roybal-Allard (California) Bobby Rush (Illinois) Tim Ryan (Ohio) John Sarbanes (Maryland) Mary Gay Scanlon (Pennsylvania) Jan Schakowsky (Illinois) Brad Schneider (Illinois) Kim Schrier (Washington) José Serrano (New York) Brad Sherman (California) Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey) Albio Sires (New Jersey) Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) Adam Smith (Washington) Darren Soto (Florida) Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Jackie Speier (California) Greg Stanton (Arizona) Haley Stevens (Michigan) Eric Swalwell (California) Tom Suozzi (New York) Mark Takano (California) Bennie Thompson (Mississippi) Mike Thompson (California) Dina Titus (Nevada) Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) Paul Tonko (New York) Norma Torres (California) Lori Trahan (Massachusetts) David Trone (Maryland) Lauren Underwood (Illinois) Juan Vargas (California) Marc Veasey (Texas) Filemon Vela (Texas) Nydia Velázquez (New York) Maxine Waters (California) Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey) Peter Welch (Vermont) Jennifer Wexton (Virginia) John Yarmuth (Kentucky)

Republicans

Justin Amash (Michigan)

Senate

Democrats

Cory Booker (New Jersey) Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) Kamala Harris (California) Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Independents

Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Rebecca Kaplan, Kimberly Brown and Grace Segers contributed to this report