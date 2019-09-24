Golden Apple: Maureen Bergren

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Maureen Bergren loves her students, and wants to make sure they succeed in life.

The Social Studies teacher at Signal Mountain Middle High School puts in the time to make sure her kids understand the subjects they are studying.

Principal Shane Harwood is impressed with her hard work.

“She’s fantastic. Miss Bergren is just an unbelievable teacher. She cares deeply about her kids. She goes above and beyond, preparing engaging lessons.”

The Principal says Bergren’s students are not only learning about history, but also about life.

Jackson Gordon is a 7th grader in her classroom.

“Miss Bergren is very nice. She gives us excellent notes, and just makes coming to school worth it.”

This is Bergren’s fourth year at Signal Mountain Middle High School, and her second year teaching 7th grade World History.

She wants her students to know that they can achieve whatever they want.

“I love teaching. I love being a part of being able to instill education, but also mold people. I want them to be contributing members to their families, to their school, to their society. I want them to be confident in themselves.”