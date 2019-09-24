Chattanooga Police investigating a shooting of a 16 year old.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm they are investigating a shooting of a 16 year old.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the 1300 block Greenwood Road.

The victim said he was walking to the store when he heard gunshots and then realized he was shot.

Police are still investigating this and if you have any information to contact them immediately to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

We will keep you updated as we continue to learn more.