White, adult male is a homicide victim in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cleveland Police now say a homicide victim found on Monday was a white, adult male.

The body was found in the 1000 block of South Ocoee Street.

Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the person’s identify, but it is being called a homicide.

The homicide victim was found in a 1995 Chevrolet, “S-10,” 2 door extended cab pickup truck.

The truck was originally white, but was recently spray painted black.

The truck is also missing its hood.

Cleveland Police say they need the public’s help to solve this case.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police investigators at (423) 476-7511 or (423) 476-1121.

You can also leave confidential tips through the Cleveland Police Department Facebook page.